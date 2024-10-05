GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 688,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,622,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.24.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of GDS by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GDS by 921.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 126,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 72.7% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

