BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading 2.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $406.22 and last traded at $405.65. 131,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,059,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.15.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $309.11 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.02 and its 200 day moving average is $379.37.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 192.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

