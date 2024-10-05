Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 533,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,066,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

