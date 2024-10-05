Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.24. 224,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,836,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.14.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

