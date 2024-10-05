Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 73,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 438,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Orange by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

