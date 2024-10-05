LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 2.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. 2,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 277.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

