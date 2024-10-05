LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 2.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. 2,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
LiveWire Group Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 277.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
Read More
