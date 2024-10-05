Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 108,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,795,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $508.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 353,098 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 236,449 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

