Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.83 and last traded at $62.53. 57,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 274,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,548,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 373,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $18,878,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.