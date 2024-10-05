Cullen Investment Group LTD. Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 101,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 67,131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 71,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

View Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.