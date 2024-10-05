Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.59. 4,054,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,221,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

