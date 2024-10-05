Cullen Investment Group LTD. Buys 348 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. 5,959,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.