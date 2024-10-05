ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,751,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $83.12. 128,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,577. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.20.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

