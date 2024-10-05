iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Holdings Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SUB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. 451,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,155. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

