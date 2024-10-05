Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 104,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,910,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,432.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 321,932 shares of company stock worth $2,743,644 in the last three months.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

