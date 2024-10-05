Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,073,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.54. 417,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,814. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $202.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

