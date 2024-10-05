Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 34,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,328. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $41,114.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,610,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,090.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 145,789 shares of company stock worth $1,359,405 in the last 90 days.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

