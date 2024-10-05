Cullen Investment Group LTD. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $130,386,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 265,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after buying an additional 196,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,938,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.47. 739,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

