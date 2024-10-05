Escalade, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.

Escalade has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $193.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.22. Escalade has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $62.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Escalade will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Escalade

About Escalade

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.