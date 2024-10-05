Escalade, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.
Escalade has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Escalade Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $193.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.22. Escalade has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $22.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Escalade
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
