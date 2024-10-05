Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Aramark worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $75,477,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,737 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,602,000 after purchasing an additional 923,683 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,209,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,087,000 after purchasing an additional 746,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after purchasing an additional 720,738 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

