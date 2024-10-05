The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Allegion worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $146.76.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

