Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $971,000 Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 149.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.03. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,937.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,006.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,465 shares of company stock worth $8,023,190 over the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

