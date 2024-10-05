The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 109,220 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.90% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 449,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 79,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,874 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
