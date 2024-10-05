Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,140 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 630.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 106,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99.

Insider Activity

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

