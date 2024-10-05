The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,444 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,719,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,879 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $118.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.