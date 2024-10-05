The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,437 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 455,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after buying an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,813,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,820,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

About West Fraser Timber

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

