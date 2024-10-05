The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Pentair worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pentair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PNR opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $98.23.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

