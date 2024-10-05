Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,230 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Belden were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Belden by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after acquiring an additional 149,263 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $12,659,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1,724.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 98,503 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 611,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 534,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 71,118 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Belden’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $122,148.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,074.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,074.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,457. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

