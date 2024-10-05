The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,406,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $258.30 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

