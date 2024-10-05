Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 39,811 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

