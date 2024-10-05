Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Liberty Latin America worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LILAK. StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target (up from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -322.33 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at $275,789.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.