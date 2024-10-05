The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after acquiring an additional 118,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,932,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.7 %

KRYS stock opened at $177.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.79. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.82. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

