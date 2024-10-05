Saga 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $80.06 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00003843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a market capitalization of $246.19 million and $80.06 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00251752 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,036,520,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,330,057 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,036,379,386 with 103,278,476 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.34190989 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $82,457,064.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

