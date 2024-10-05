Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0261

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $88,551.31 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,993.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.23 or 0.00518172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00106673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00246921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00029902 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00029969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00073886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

