Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.50 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $1,558.77 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.36 or 0.03894559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00041301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,911,166,792 coins and its circulating supply is 1,890,579,769 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

