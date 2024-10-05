Beldex Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $401.94 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.36 or 0.03894559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00041301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,958,150 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,258,150 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

