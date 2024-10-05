Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 5,619 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Studio City International Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

