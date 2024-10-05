Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 425,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 149,476 shares.The stock last traded at $26.46 and had previously closed at $26.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.73. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 179.79% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

