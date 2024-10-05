Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 28,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,134,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Tronox Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 109.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Tronox by 160.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 626,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $7,760,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Tronox by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,630,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,564,000 after acquiring an additional 449,095 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

