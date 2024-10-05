Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $215.81 and last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 22255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSGS

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 221.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.97.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total value of $131,649.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,185.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.