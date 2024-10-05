Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 10742237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 54.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.