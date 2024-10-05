Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 10742237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
Clover Health Investments Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
