Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $65.58, with a volume of 88938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LITE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,225,000 after purchasing an additional 442,177 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 26.0% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 41,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

