Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 265,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,234,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Arhaus Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

