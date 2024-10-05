iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 246,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 80,733 shares.The stock last traded at $75.17 and had previously closed at $75.66.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,847,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

