Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.74 and last traded at C$25.64, with a volume of 33540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.8095548 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

