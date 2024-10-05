The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,067 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.25% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $431.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,142,800. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hayek purchased 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,325. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $235,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

