The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 32,712 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 96,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 66,936 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amcor by 35.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 356.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after buying an additional 2,287,826 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Amcor by 2,211.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 715,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 684,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 464.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 181,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.20 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

