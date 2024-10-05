The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.7 %

OLED opened at $211.71 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

