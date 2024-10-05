Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 70,377 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,377 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 419,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,280,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,821,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 235,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $457,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,173.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $457,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock valued at $247,319,596. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

