The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,634 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,989.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 361,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $68.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

