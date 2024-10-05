Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.83 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after buying an additional 1,060,079 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,631,000 after buying an additional 372,040 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

